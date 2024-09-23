Nation

Eight persons, including school children killed in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh

The incident took place at around 1. 30 pm in Joratarai village of Rajnandgaon district under Somni police station area, the police said.
Lightning strike ( Representational image)
Lightning strike ( Representational image)Photo | IANS
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

RAJNANDGAON: Eight persons, including some school children, were killed and one person was injured after being struck by lightning at a village in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at around 1. 30 pm in Joratarai village under Somni police station area, they said.

After being alerted, senior administration and police officials rushed to the spot.

"As per preliminary information, eight persons, including some school children, died in the lightning strike.

Besides, one person was reported to be injured and was hospitalised," Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI over phone.

Further details are awaited, he added. Garg and the district collector were on way to the village.

Earlier this month, seven men were killed and three were injured after they were struck by lightning in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district.

Lightning strike ( Representational image)
Seven dead, three injured in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh
lightning strike
fatalities

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com