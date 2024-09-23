Eight persons, including school children killed in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh

RAJNANDGAON: Eight persons, including some school children, were killed and one person was injured after being struck by lightning at a village in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at around 1. 30 pm in Joratarai village under Somni police station area, they said.

After being alerted, senior administration and police officials rushed to the spot.

"As per preliminary information, eight persons, including some school children, died in the lightning strike.

Besides, one person was reported to be injured and was hospitalised," Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI over phone.

Further details are awaited, he added. Garg and the district collector were on way to the village.

Earlier this month, seven men were killed and three were injured after they were struck by lightning in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district.