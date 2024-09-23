India supports peace, Modi tells Palestinian President in New York

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in New York, that India supported peace.

"I reiterated India’s support for early restoration of peace and stability in the region. We exchanged views of further strengthening long standing friendship with the people of Palestine," said PM Modi after the meeting.

It may be recalled that last week the UNGA passed a resolution urging Israel to withdraw from Palestinian territories within 12 months. 143 countries voted in favour of the resolution, India was amongst the 43 countries that abstained while 14 voted against the resolution.

"India has abstained from today’s vote. We have been strong advocates of dialogue and diplomacy. We believe that there is no other way to resolve conflicts," said Ambassador P Harish, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN in India’s explanation of vote after abstaining.

"Our position on the conflict has been clear and consistent. We unequivocally condemn the terror attacks on Israel on October 7th and condemn the loss of civilian lives. We call for immediate ceasefire and release of hostages," Ambassador Harish added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also met other world leaders including the Prime Minister of Nepal KP Oli and the crown prince of Kuwait.

"Had a very good meeting with PM Oli. The India-Nepal friendship is very robust and we look forward to adding even more momentum to our ties. Our talks focused on issues such as energy technology and trade," said PM Modi.

PM Oli, speaking about his meeting with PM Modi, said that they had discussed bilateral relations.

During his meeting with the crown prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, PM Modi spoke about giving an impetus to bilateral trade and cooperation.

"We discussed how to add vigour to India-Kuwait ties in sectors like pharma, food processing, technology and energy," said PM Modi.