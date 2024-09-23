Leopard terror stalks Rajasthan villages; 3 killed

JAIPUR: Attacks by a man-eating leopard have unleashed terror in three villages of Udaipur district in south Rajasthan. Over the past week, the leopard has repeatedly attacked villagers, resulting in three deaths.

The presence of the animal has instilled fear and panic among the 6,000 residents of the affected villages. Despite efforts by forest authorities, the leopard remains at large, prompting the involvement of the Indian Army.

Search operations using drones are also underway to capture the leopard. The most recent attack occurred on Friday in Umaria village of Chhali, where a 55-year-old woman, Hamari Bai, fell victim to the leopard when she was working on the field when the leopard suddenly struck her.