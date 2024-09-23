Modi meets Palestinian President Abbas; expresses deep concern at humanitarian situation in Gaza

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas here and expressed deep concern at the humanitarian situation in Gaza, reaffirming India's support for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Modi is in New York on the second leg of his three-day US visit and met the leader on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session on Sunday.

"Met President Mahmoud Abbas in New York.

Reiterated India's support for early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Exchanged views of further strengthening long-standing friendship with the people of Palestine," Modi said in a post on X.

PM @narendramodi met H.E.Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestine, on the sidelines of UNGA today, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Modi "expressed deep concern at the humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed India's continued support to the people of Palestine, the post added.

PM Modi arrived in New York on Saturday after attending the Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, where he also had bilateral discussions with US President Joe Biden.