Quad favours rule-based international order, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Quad members deliberated, discussed and agreed to cooperation across various sectors in the Indo-Pacific. From maritime partnership, to health the four leaders -Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Australian PM Antony Albanese agreed on uniting for the greater good.
"Our meeting is taking place at a time when the world is surrounded by tensions and conflicts. In such a situation, the QUAD must unite around our shared democratic values for the greater good of humanity. We are not against anyone. We all support a rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the peaceful resolution of all issues," said PM Modi during his address.
Free, open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific is the shared priority and shared commitment of Quad members who have collaboratively undertaken numerous positive and inclusive initiatives in areas such as Health, Security, Critical and Emerging Technologies, Climate Change, and Capacity Building.
"Four years after my proposal to elevate Quad -- the US, India, Japan, and Australia are more strategically aligned and delivering positive impact across the Indo-Pacific than ever before. While challenges will come and the world will change, the Quad is here to stay," remarked President Biden.
Though China wasn’t named by any of the leaders, the White House had earlier stated that it would be high on the agenda of discussions. Conflicts in Ukraine, Palestine-Israel, Bangladesh situation were all discussed by the leaders.
"Our message is unequivocal: QUAD is here to stay, to assist, to partner, and to complement," stressed PM Modi adding that India was looking forward to hosting QUAD in 2025.
The PM has held in person meetings with major leaders of the world this year including Quad. He visited Moscow on July 8th and met President Putin and on August 23rd visited Ukraine and met President Zelenskyy.
PM Modi met with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Australian PM Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the Quad Summit.
"Held extensive discussions with PM Albanese. We seek to add even more momentum in areas like trade, security, space and culture," said Modi.
After holding discussions with Japan's counterpart Kishida, the Indian prime minister said that they discussed cooperation in infrastructure, semiconductors, defence and green energy.
"Strong India-Japan ties are great for global prosperity," added Modi.