Quad leaders discussed Bangladesh situation, Ukraine and Gaza conflicts: Foreign secretary Misri

Bangladesh has witnessed several incidents of violence and chaos, eventually leading to the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after student protests turned into a massive anti-government movement.

Meanwhile, Misri also spoke about the peace proposal related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and asserted that people recognise the value of India's engagement in these conversations.

"Insofar as this specific question of the peace proposal related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict is concerned, I want to again underline that we are involved in a set of ongoing conversations with interlocutors on all sides," the foreign secretary said.

"People see value in India's engagement in these conversations, and we are able to talk to multiple interlocutors, and this is not something that is going to have some outcome in the present state because there is still quite a bit of work that remains to be done. At the moment, these are very important conversations that are going on with multiple people on all sides of the conflict," Misri added.

Prime Minister Modi on August 23 visited Ukraine and conveyed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that both Ukraine and Russia should sit together without wasting time to end the ongoing war and that India was ready to play an "active role" to restore peace in the region.

His nearly nine-hour visit to Ukraine, the first by an Indian prime minister since its independence in 1991, came six weeks after he held summit talks with President Vladimir Putin that triggered anguish in some Western countries.

In his talks with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Modi said India was on the side of peace since the beginning of the conflict and he would even like to contribute personally to a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

The Quad countries expressed deep concerns over the "raging war" in Ukraine and the "humanitarian crisis" in Gaza, while affirming support for adherence to international law and respect for the principles of the UN Charter, including territorial integrity, sovereignty of all states, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

Expressing "deepest concern" over the war in Ukraine, the four countries underscored the importance of upholding international law, in line with the UN Charter.

"We express our deepest concern over the war raging in Ukraine, including the terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences," the Wilmington Declaration read.

They reiterated that "all states must refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity, sovereignty, or political independence of any state."

The four countries also noted the negative impacts of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security, especially for developing and least developed countries. "In the context of this war, we share the view that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons is unacceptable."