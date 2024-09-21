Wilmington warmth: What's next for India and Quad

The QUAD is poised to announce joint patrols in the Indo-Pacific, targeting illegal fishing—a clear signal aimed at Beijing. Yet, India finds itself balancing multiple allegiances, particularly with Russia, which has historically supported India in its dealings with China.

India's strategy seems clear: it cannot afford to alienate the US while simultaneously maintaining a working relationship with Russia. The US has leveraged its position by keeping the alleged assassination attempt on Khalistani separatist Gurupatwant Pannun in the spotlight, a reminder of the geopolitical complexities at play.

With the looming presence of China, especially along the land border, Modi's meetings in Wilmington aim to ensure that India remains a robust counterforce in both defense and economic spheres. The strategic partnership with the US appears to be an essential component of this approach, regardless of the American administration's political landscape.

A critical question arises: Can India effectively counter China’s maritime ambitions? The Indian Navy has demonstrated its capabilities in positioning itself, as it has as a protector against the Houthis and Somali piracy in the Arabian Sea. However, the real test will be whether it can effectively outmaneuver China's growing presence in these waters.

As India stands at this crossroads, the Wilmington summit is more than a diplomatic engagement. The outcome will have lasting implications for regional stability and India's role as a key player in the Indo-Pacific