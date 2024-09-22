Quad summit: China is testing us, says US President Biden; free Indo-Pacific is our priority, says PM Modi

The four-member Quad is a force for good and is more strategically aligned than ever before, a joint declaration issued after the meeting of the grouping's leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has said.

Hosted by President Joe Biden, the Quad Leaders' Summit took place on Saturday in his hometown Wilmington, Delaware. It was attended by Prime Minister Modi, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan.

"Four years since elevating the Quad to a leader-level format, the Quad is more strategically aligned than ever before and is a force for good that delivers real, positive, and enduring impact for the Indo-Pacific," said the Wilmington Declaration issued after the fourth in-person Quad Summit.

"We celebrate the fact that over just four years, Quad countries have built a vital and enduring regional grouping that will buttress the Indo-Pacific for decades to come," the declaration said.

Biden was caught on a hot mic telling leaders of the Quad nations that China was testing them, thus reflecting upon the American seriousness of the emerging Chinese threat.

"We believe Xi Jinping is looking to focus on domestic economic challenges and minimise the turbulence in China," Biden told the leaders at the summit. His opening remarks were caught on the hot mic as pool reporters were leaving the Summit venue.

Biden was heard saying that Chinese President Xi Jinping is "looking to buy himself some diplomatic space, in my view, to aggressively pursue China's interest."

Biden added that China continues to "behave aggressively, testing us all across the region on several fronts, including on economic and technology issues... At the same time, we believe intense competition requires intense diplomacy."

Later, a senior administration official tried to downplay the error.

"I don't think I have much to elaborate on that. It's consistent with what has been said before, and I don't think it'll be much of a surprise that our inside voice matches our outside voice," the official said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Quad is not against anyone, but for a rules-based international order and respect for sovereignty, in a veiled reference to China.