No stone-thrower will be freed: Shah

SRINAGAR: The BJP came out with its top guns blazing for the second phase of Assembly polls in J&K scheduled for Wednesday. The party’s top brass — Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh — Sunday campaigned for its candidates in the Jammu region.
Shah addressed a rally in the border area of Nowshera, asserting that no stone-thrower and terrorist would be released. Nadda and Rajnath in their rallies accused NC-Congress of following Pak agenda.
For the second day, Shah campaigned for BJP candidates in the region, the party’s stronghold, from where it expects big gains.
“The trend of the first phase of voting shows that National Conference and Congress are being wiped out in J&K,” Shah said while addressing a rally in Nowshera, close to the Line of Control in Rajouri district, in favour of J&K BJP chief Ravindra Raina.
He said the Abdullahs and Gandhi family have set out to end reservations and bring back terrorism. “They speak for terrorism in their so-called ‘Mohabbat ki dukan,’ which J&K people are about to close down,” said Shah. The NC, PDP and Congress want to free stone-throwers and terrorists from prisons, he said.
“However, I want to make it clear that no stone-thrower or terrorists will be released,” he said, adding that during the Modi government’s tenure militants have been killed. “Terrorism would be buried deep into the ground,” he asserted.
The BJP will release a white paper on terrorism, which will reveal who had biriyani with terrorists and who brought terrorism into Kashmir, Shah said.
About NC and PDP’s poll pledge on restoring Article 370, Shah said, “That is now a thing of past and cannot be restored. I want to tell Abdullahs that even three generations of yours can’t bring it back; it can never be brought back.”
On construction of underground bunkers for border people, Shah said it is good and may help some day. “But I want to tell you that there will be no need of bunkers as none can dare to fire a bullet.”
BJP chief JP Nadda while addressing party workers at Barnai and Greater Kailash in Jammu said the NC-Congress alliance is misleading people by promising restoration of Article 370. “These parties are following the agenda of Pakistan which was articulated by that country’s defence minister,” he said. “Today, we have one Constitution, one flag and one PM.”
Claiming that there is a strong wave in favour of BJP, Nadda said BJP’s victory in J&K is essential for the interests of the country and J&K. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also addressed an election rally in Poonch in support of BJP candidate Choudhary Abdul Gani. Hitting out at Pakistan, he said, that country was being envious of democracy flourishing in J&K post Article 370 abrogation.
“How will you restore that Article as only a government at the Centre has the power to do so?” he asserted.
Will protect constitutional rights: Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday reaffirmed the party’s commitment to protecting the constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.Kharge said that the Congress’ seven guarantees for Jammu and Kashmir aim to usher in a brighter future. “The Congress pledges to safeguard the constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Our progressive development agenda is for everyone,” Kharge said on X. Kharge highlighted a presentation detailing the Congress’ 7 guarantees, and said “these will bring about a brighter future by focusing on social justice and economic power.”