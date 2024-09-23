No stone-thrower will be freed: Shah

SRINAGAR: The BJP came out with its top guns blazing for the second phase of Assembly polls in J&K scheduled for Wednesday. The party’s top brass — Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh — Sunday campaigned for its candidates in the Jammu region.

Shah addressed a rally in the border area of Nowshera, asserting that no stone-thrower and terrorist would be released. Nadda and Rajnath in their rallies accused NC-Congress of following Pak agenda.

For the second day, Shah campaigned for BJP candidates in the region, the party’s stronghold, from where it expects big gains.

“The trend of the first phase of voting shows that National Conference and Congress are being wiped out in J&K,” Shah said while addressing a rally in Nowshera, close to the Line of Control in Rajouri district, in favour of J&K BJP chief Ravindra Raina.

He said the Abdullahs and Gandhi family have set out to end reservations and bring back terrorism. “They speak for terrorism in their so-called ‘Mohabbat ki dukan,’ which J&K people are about to close down,” said Shah. The NC, PDP and Congress want to free stone-throwers and terrorists from prisons, he said.

“However, I want to make it clear that no stone-thrower or terrorists will be released,” he said, adding that during the Modi government’s tenure militants have been killed. “Terrorism would be buried deep into the ground,” he asserted.

The BJP will release a white paper on terrorism, which will reveal who had biriyani with terrorists and who brought terrorism into Kashmir, Shah said.

About NC and PDP’s poll pledge on restoring Article 370, Shah said, “That is now a thing of past and cannot be restored. I want to tell Abdullahs that even three generations of yours can’t bring it back; it can never be brought back.”