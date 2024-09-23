Probe launched as detonators found on tracks

BHOPAL: Multiple detonators (harmless crackers), some of which exploded while a military special train was passing through that railway track in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh recently, have prompted the railway protection force (RPF) to launch a probe.

The incident happened on September 18 afternoon near Sagphata station, which is located in the densely forested area between Khandwa and Nepanagar stations of southwestern MP.

Some of the detonators exploded while the military special train reportedly from Jammu and Kashmir to Karnataka was passing through the track, prompting the loco pilots of the concerned special train to temporarily halt the train there.

The incident which happened under the Bhusawal division of the Central Railway, prompted instating of a probe by the RPF. According to informed sources, the RPF investigators are questioning some local railway staff, particularly as these detonators are used by the Railways only.