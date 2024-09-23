Tempo of decisions in BJP-ruled states aimed at enriching PM Modi's 'friends' picking up: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday alleged that two large electricity tenders in Rajasthan and Maharashtra have been designed to reduce the number of bidders and to "funnel more taxpayer revenues" to the Adani Group.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the tempo of decisions in BJP-ruled states aimed at enriching "the prime minister's close friends is picking up".
"Two large electricity tenders in Rajasthan and Maharashtra have been designed entirely to reduce the number of bidders and to funnel more taxpayer revenues to Modani," he said in a post on X.
Both state governments have issued tenders for the combined procuring of power across thermal and solar power sources, he pointed out.
"In Rajasthan, the tender specifies that the solar power must be procured from within the state and Modani already plans to build a solar plant there. Whereas in Maharashtra, the tender allows the power to be procured from anywhere, aligning neatly with "planned investments by Modani" in other states, Ramesh said.
"As always, the PM's friends will profit at the expense of consumers and taxpayers," he alleged.
The Congress has been alleging financial regularities against the Adani Group and favours being given by the government to the conglomerate to augment its profits.