Tempo of decisions in BJP-ruled states aimed at enriching PM Modi's 'friends' picking up: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday alleged that two large electricity tenders in Rajasthan and Maharashtra have been designed to reduce the number of bidders and to "funnel more taxpayer revenues" to the Adani Group.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the tempo of decisions in BJP-ruled states aimed at enriching "the prime minister's close friends is picking up".

"Two large electricity tenders in Rajasthan and Maharashtra have been designed entirely to reduce the number of bidders and to funnel more taxpayer revenues to Modani," he said in a post on X.