BJP's Maharashtra plan: 13 seniors to cover 8 regions

NEW DELHI: The BJP has designated 13 senior leaders, including Union ministers, to oversee campaigning in poll-bound Maharashtra’s eight regions. “Our team includes Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bhupendra Yadav from outside the state to strategise for the elections,” a senior party functionary told this newspaper.

The party has divided Maharashtra into six regions which will be looked after by six ministers on the basis of their experience in making electoral strategies. “Seven other senior leaders have been tasked with conducting a detailed analysis of each assembly seat and oversee the ground work of election preparations,” said a BJP source.

Sources said that Satish Dhond, general secretary of Goa BJP unit, is assigned with overseeing the Konkan region and Ratnakar-Gujarat BJP organisational general secretary for North Maharashtra. Similarly, Telangana BJP general secretary Chandrasekhar has been assigned with managing the party campaigns. Madhya Pradesh BJP general secretary Hitanand Sharma will look after the party affairs for West Vidarbha region.

Andhra Pradesh BJP general secretary Madhukar has been assigned the Marathwada region while MP regional general secretary Ajay Jamwal will oversee the party affairs for assembly elections in the western region of the state.

Vaishaw, Yadav

Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bhupendra Yadav from outside the state will strategise for the polls, while leaders from neighbouring states have also been engaged.