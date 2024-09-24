Eastern Ladakh epicentre of multiple manoeuvres

NYOMA (EASTERN LADAKH): The Indian Army troops on Sunday displayed multiple tactical tank exercises in the icy heights of eastern Ladakh. The exercises took place in Nyoma by the armoured unit that included modern war horses T-90, T-72 and BMP-2.

They passed through rapid enemy assault in the undulating surface of the valley. Nyoma stands at a height of about 13,700 ft and is around 30 km inside the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Speaking to this newspaper, soldier tradesman Manoj Kumar showed confidence in the machine and their ability to knock down the enemy.

“We are fully prepared to destroy our enemy at this altitude. It can be deployed anywhere and remove its obstacles to cross the area. It is capable of deep-fording (a technique used to cross deep water by driving a vehicle on the riverbed, lakebed, or seabed),” Manoj said.

Speaking about the T-90 tank, he said, “This is one of the best tanks in the world. We are very proud that this tank is being manufactured in India.”

The war machine is effective in any weather condition, day and night.

A total of 3 men handle this tank—driver, gunner and commander. This tank is fitted with a 1000-hp engine and can cross any obstacles anytime. It can be deployed in deserts and marshy land.

The gunner is mandated to keep an eye on the enemy and fire on them. There are two armaments equipped in this tank. The main is a 125-mm bore gun that can fire four types of ammunition.

The second weaponry system is a 7.62-mm machine gun, which is for infantry targets. To destroy aerial targets, the tank has a 12.7-mm gun.

The third member of the crew is the commander. This tank works on the principle of ‘hunter killer’. The commander can also fire on the enemy.