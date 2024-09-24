Jaipur Diary | Gehlot, Bittu on same flight cause flutter

In a surprising twist, former CM Ashok Gehlot and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu landed at the Jaipur airport on the same flight on Monday, setting off a storm of speculation in political circles. After Rahul Gandhi’s statement on Sikhs during his US trip, Bittu had called Gandhi the “biggest terrorist.” Congress workers nationwide protested against Bittu and things got particularly heated in Rajasthan where state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara declared that Bittu would not be allowed to set foot in the state. Gehlot and Bittu arriving in Jaipur on the same flight has made one wonder if it was a coincidence.

BJP’s star campaigners’ list for Haryana stirs pot

BJP’s star-studded list for the 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections is turning heads. Besides CM Bhajanlal Sharma, the party has roped in Deputy CM Diya Kumari and former CM Vasundhara Raje – creating buzz for potential drama between the two royal ladies. Political analysts are buzzing over the inclusion of Diya Kumari, the princess from Jaipur’s royal family, and Vasundhara Raje, the daughter-in-law of Dholpur’s royal household. Relations between the two power ladies have been anything but smooth ever since the BJP high command began grooming Diya as a rival.

Bhajan government plays safe, sparks gossip

After months of anticipation, the Bhajan Lal government finally dropped the much-awaited IPS transfer list late Sunday night, but it’s what didn’t happen that’s stealing the spotlight. Despite the BJP’s loud accusations of bureaucratic corruption, red tape, and officers cozying up to the Gehlot government, the top brass of Rajasthan’s police force has remained largely untouched. The biggest shocker? Jaipur Commissioner Biju George is keeping his post, leaving many political insiders scratching their heads. Word on the street was that a list of seven ADG-level officers had been submitted in a sealed envelope.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com