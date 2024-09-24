JD(U) minister's tweet sparks row in Bihar, meets CM Nitish at his residence

PATNA: Senior Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar rural works minister Ashok Choudhary on Tuesday found himself in the thick of a controversy that erupted after he ‘retweeted’ a Hindi poem, seen as a direct attack on the chief minister and party national president Nitish Kumar.

The opening lines of the long poem roughly translated into English as “Leave them as they grow older... If somebody does not understand even if you explain to him once or twice, leave explaining to him.”

Choudhary’s poem attracted a sharp reaction from his party colleague and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar who launched a blistering attack on the former.

When a media person asked whether Choudhary was targeting Nitish through his poem, Neeraj hit back and asserted, “Who can train a gun on Nitish? Nitish lives in the hearts of people and has been chief minister of Bihar for the last 19 years, facing no anti-incumbency. Nitish has established himself as a global thinker and climate leader. No one can question his credibility. It is impossible, He is not only the identity of JD (U) but also people of Bihar. Those who will target Nitish should also be ready to listen to the reply.”