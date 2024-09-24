Madhya Pradesh teacher reunites estranged tribal couple to enrol daughters in school

BHOPAL: A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh, assigned to track out-of-school children and get them enrolled in schools, has ended up reuniting an estranged tribal couple – to ensure that their two daughters are enrolled in the nearest school.

This development was reported from Bajrang Garh village under Rampur Naikin block of eastern MP’s Sidhi district recently.

Dharmendra Parihar, who is in charge of the upper primary school in Bajrang Garh village was surveying out-of-school children in one of the parts of the village, where he found that a tribal labourer Manoj Rawat, had two daughters – Ajanavi (6) and Arti (5) – who were out of school.

When he met the daily wage labourer and enquired about why the two sisters weren’t enrolled in the school, Rawat informed that a few months back, owing to a quarrel with him, his wife had left him and was living along with both daughters at her parents place in adjoining Shahdol district.