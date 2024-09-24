Mayawati calls Congress' reservation policy for Dalits, backward classes 'duplicitous and deceptive'

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday dubbed the Congress "anti-reservation", accusing it of having a "duplicitous and deceptive" reservation policy for Dalits and backward classes.

In a series of posts on social media platform 'X', the former UP chief minister launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and his party Congress.

In her posts, she said, "The SC/ST/OBC reservation policy of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi is not clear, rather duplicitous and deceptive."

"In our country, they support reservations for votes and advocate for increasing it beyond 50%, while abroad they talk about abolishing those reservations. People should be alert to their double standards," she said.