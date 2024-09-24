PM Modi to conclude BJP’s Parivartan Yatra by addressing rally in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a rally on the conclusion of the ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Jharkhand. According to State BJP functionaries, the party has sent a proposal for the same and will start preparations for the same as soon as it gets approval from the center.

Notably, to expose the failures of ruling JMM-led alliance in the state, Union Home Minister Amit had launched ‘Parivartan Yatra’ on September 20, which is being led by the top party leaders, both from inside and outside Jharkhand.

‘Parivartan Yatra’ is against corruption, false promises, deteriorating law and order, increasing crime against women, illegal infiltration, changing demography and several other issues.

“Though the programme is yet to be chalked out, we are expecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a rally on the conclusion of ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Jharkhand. We will start preparations for the same as soon as we get his approval,” said State BJP Spokesperson Pradeep Sinha.

BJP is making preparations to organize the closing ceremony of Parivartan Yatra at Prabhat Tara Ground at Dhurwa in Ranchi, he added.

According to Sinha, the success of ‘Parivartan Yatra’ may be gauged from the fact that people gathered during Shivraj Singh Chauhan's program amidst heavy rains, which proves that the people of the state are looking for a change in government.

Kick starting BJP’s Parivartan Yatra on September 20, Amit Shah had vowed to throw out each and every Bangladeshi infiltrator out of Jharkhand if BJP comes to power in the state. Shah, while addressing a gathering at Sahibganj, Shah also claimed that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi or BJP can save Jharkhand from Bangladeshi intrusion.

“Number of Bangladeshi infiltrators is increasing day by day in comparison with the tribals in Jharkhand, which has to be stopped. It could be done only by the BJP only,” said Amit Shah.

Addressing a gathering during 'Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' programme in in Garhwa ahead of the start of ‘Parivartan Yatra’ on Thursday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had alleged that leaders from other states like -- Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh would be seen “hovering like vultures” in every village of the state spreading communal tension in the name of caste and religion.

Starting on September 20, Parivartan Yatra is to cover all six organizational divisions of Jharkhand, travelling 5,400 kilometers. Running from September 20 to October 3, it will pass through over 200 blocks and all 81 assembly constituencies.