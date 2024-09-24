Nation

Seven killed in road accident in Madhya Pradesh

The incident occurred between around 1 pm near Samanna village, said Damoh Superintendent of Police Shrutikirti Somvanshi.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | AP)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

DAMOH: Seven persons were killed and three others were seriously injured in a collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred between around 1 pm near Samanna village, said Damoh Superintendent of Police Shrutikirti Somvanshi.

The injured persons were rushed to Jabalpur through a special corridor created on the road.

"Police personnel and residents of the village rushed to the spot to launch the rescue operation," the police officer said.

Further details are awaited.

road accident
Madhya Pradesh accident

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com