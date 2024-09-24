Tripura CM declares state insurgency-free following surrender of militants

GUWAHATI: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday declared the state as “insurgency-free” after 584 militants had laid down their weapons before him at a surrender ceremony.
The rebels were from the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).
The outfits had signed a peace agreement with the Centre and Tripura government in New Delhi on September 4 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
“Major breakthrough in NE peace process! Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji & HM @AmitShah Ji’s efforts yield results as 584 NLFT & ATTF cadres surrender & reintegrate. Total 12 peace agreements signed with NE groups, including 3 in Tripura. A new era of peace & development unfolds!” Saha posted on X.
“Development is not possible without peace. We can say that Tripura is now free from extremism,” he said.
He also said that Modi’s commitment to the Northeast could be gauged from the fact that 12 peace accords had been signed with the extremist groups from the region.
He hailed the two groups and their members for their decision to abjure the path of violence and join the mainstream.
The outfits deposited a large number of arms and ammunition at the event which was held at the headquarters of a Tripura State Rifles battalion in the Sepahijala district.
Official sources said the event marked the end of Tripura’s over four-decade-old insurgency problem.
NLFT chief Biswa Mohan Debbarma said there would be a formal “flag down” ceremony soon to declare that they have abandoned the outfit.
Earlier, the Centre had agreed to provide a special package of Rs 250 crore for the rehabilitation of the insurgents.
According to the agreement, they will stay at a designated camp for three years during which they will get Rs 6,000 each per month. Another Rs 4 lakh each will be deposited in their bank accounts which can be withdrawn only after three years. They will also be provided skills training in various trades.
The NLFT was formed in 1989 while the ATTF was born in 1990. Thousands of lives were lost during the insurgency movement in the state.