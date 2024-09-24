Tripura CM declares state insurgency-free following surrender of militants

GUWAHATI: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday declared the state as “insurgency-free” after 584 militants had laid down their weapons before him at a surrender ceremony.

The rebels were from the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).

The outfits had signed a peace agreement with the Centre and Tripura government in New Delhi on September 4 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Major breakthrough in NE peace process! Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji & HM @AmitShah Ji’s efforts yield results as 584 NLFT & ATTF cadres surrender & reintegrate. Total 12 peace agreements signed with NE groups, including 3 in Tripura. A new era of peace & development unfolds!” Saha posted on X.