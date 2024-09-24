'Waadi ke mausam bhi ek din to badlenge': J&K votes amid hopes of new dawn

On August 16, when the Chief Election Commissioner announced polls to "take forward the dreams of democracy...for an elected government through (assembly) elections”, a wave of enthusiasm engulfed J&K. The excitement of the J&K ‘awaam’ to exercise their franchise after a decade and for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 was well reflected in the 61.13% voter turnout during the first phase of the assembly elections on September 18. This earned appreciation from PM Narendra Modi himself who said the people of J&K have "written a new chapter of history".

So, what makes this election different from the previous ones?

1) Peaceful elections: Devoid of bullet sounds, the first phase of the elections saw voters including women, elderly and first-timers fearlessly punching their hopes on the ballots. There were no threats from terrorist organisations or cases of violence. People swarmed to the polling booths even in militancy-affected areas of J&K. The voting percentage in Pulwama turned out to be 46.65% as against 38.31% in 2014. Similarly, Anantnag (57.84%), Kulgam (62.46%), Shopian (55.96%) and other seats too showed a much higher poll percentage than the last assembly elections. Also, with efficient administration and home-voting facility (introduced for the first time in assembly elections in J&K), meticulous preparations to foster inclusivity and seamless process execution were visible.

2) High number of independent candidates: More than 40% of the 908 candidates contesting the assembly elections are independents. 365 candidates have filed their nominations as independent candidates to contest the three-phase polls. This is much greater than the number of independent candidates (274) in the 2014 assembly elections. The Sopore seat has the highest number of independent and total candidates.

3) Aspiring youth: The long-awaited assembly elections has boosted enthusiasm among the youth, their inked fingers a testament. They are hopeful that the upcoming J&K government would strive for the betterment of the people. The key issues spanning the region include the detention of youth, terrorism threat, lack of development and unemployment. Elections are expected to act as a catalyst towards positive reforms in this direction. Gulnaaz Ahmed, a resident of Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, exclaims, “I believe that our votes will be a small step towards change. Hope that the new government will ensure employment opportunities for the people and bring ground-level reforms.”