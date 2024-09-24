Why did Haryana's youth turn to 'Dunki'?: Rahul slams BJP for taking away employment opportunities

"During my visit to America, I met those youngsters from Haryana who are struggling in a foreign country, away from their families," the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi said when he met their families on his return to India, their eyes welled up with pain.

Lack of opportunities has taken away the support of fathers from the children and the support of their old age from the elderly, he pointed out.

"In 10 years, the BJP has done a grave injustice to the youth of the country, including in Haryana, by snatching employment opportunities from them," Gandhi said.

"Forced by broken trust and with a defeated mind, the youth are undertaking a 'journey of torture'. If these migratory birds, separated from their nests, get a chance to earn a living in their own country, among their loved ones, then they will never leave their homeland," he asserted.

"It is our resolve that as soon as the Congress government is formed, we will create such a system in Haryana in which the youth will not have to stay away from their loved ones for their dreams," the Congress leader stressed.

In the video, Rahul is seen interacting with the youth from Haryana in the US and asking about their struggles in a foreign land. He was accompanied by Indian Overseas Congress president Sam Pitroda during the interaction.

The youth tell Rahul that deportation is their biggest fear, and it was unemployment that had driven them out of their homeland in search of a better life.

In the video, he is also seen visiting the family of one of the immigrants, who was injured in a road accident in the US, on return to India. The family tells him about their pain of being away from their loved one.

On Friday, Rahul had visited a village in Haryana's Karnal district to meet with the family of the young man who was injured in an accident in the US.

In the October 5 Haryana polls, the Congress, which is eyeing to wrest power from the ruling BJP, has made farmers and unemployment key poll issues.