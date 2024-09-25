2 minors, including 10-mnth-old, raped in Gujarat; principal among 2 arrested

AHMEDABAD: A school principal and a 30-year-old man have been arrested for sexually assaulting two minor girls, including a 10-month-old, in separate incidents in Gujarat, police said.

The 55-year-old school principal suffocated a Class 1 girl to death in Dahod district after she resisted his rape attempt. In the second case, the 30-year-old man raped a 10-month-old baby girl in Bharuch’s Panoli village after abducting her from the courtyard of her home, police confirmed.

Senior police officer Rajdeep Singh Jhala said the six-year-old girl’s body was found on the premises of her school on Thursday evening. The post-mortem revealed that she suffocated to death. Police registered a case and formed 10 teams to probe the matter.

Jhala said, “The principal picked the girl from her house around 10 a.m. Her mother saw her off. But she never reached the school. On the way to school, the principal tried to sexually assault her. When she resisted, he covered her mouth and nose to stop her from screaming, thereby making her unconscious.”