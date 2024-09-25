Antacid Pan D, Paracetamol, Glimepiride among over 50 drugs that fail quality test

Further concerns were raised over paracetamol tablets from Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Additionally, Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd.’s Ursocol 300, designed to dissolve certain gallstones, was flagged as spurious. Multiple batches of Telmisartan manufactured by Life Max Cancer Lab in Haridwar also failed quality tests.

CDSCO has released two lists of drugs that did not pass quality checks: one containing 48 popular drugs and the other detailing responses from the pharmaceutical companies whose products failed.

The manufacturers’ responses indicated that the actual manufacturers (as per the label claim) did not produce the flagged batches, suggesting that these may be spurious drugs. However, the final determination is subject to ongoing investigations. Companies such as Sun Pharma and Glenmark provided similar replies, asserting they had not manufactured the implicated medicines.

Sun Pharma’s three drugs—Pulmosil for erectile dysfunction, Pantocid for acid reflux, and Ursocol 300—were among those that failed the tests. Glenmark’s hypertension drug Telma H (Telmisartan) and Macleods Pharma’s Defcort 6 for arthritis treatment also did not meet quality standards. All three companies echoed that they had not produced these medicines.

The drug regulator issues NSQ alerts following random monthly sample checks carried out by state drug officials.

In August, the CDSCO banned over 156 fixed-dose drug combinations deemed "likely to involve risk to humans." These included popular fever medications, painkillers, and allergy tablets, such as Cheston Cold and Foracet, commonly used for cold, fever, and pain relief. Since 2014, the regulator has prohibited 499 FDCs—combinations of two or more known drugs in a single dosage form