Foreign diplomats in Kashmir as observers for elections

NEW DELHI: A number of senior diplomats from nearly 15 countries are in Jammu and Kashmir as observers to the second phase of polling.

The senior diplomats who have travelled to Kashmir include those from USA, Mexico, Guyana, South Korea, Somalia, Panama, Singapore, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa , Norway, Tanzania, Rwanda, Algeria, Phillippines.

"Its all good and we are very pleased to be here. Its very democratic and healthy. It is great to see enthusiasm and Kashmiris out after a gap of ten year," said Deputy Chief of Mission of US Embassy, Jorgan K Andrews.

"Most of the embassies are represented by their Charges des affairs/Deputy chief of mission. While some have been represented by their political officers at minister counselor/counselor ranks," according to an official source.

The delegation visited polling stations in Ompora (Budgam), followed by stops at Amira Kadal and SP College, Chinar Bagh, within the Lal Chowk constituency.

"At SP College, delegates had the chance to visit a special pink polling station, managed entirely by women," the source added.

Several of these polling stations had witnessed very low voter turnout during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

More than 9 million voters are eligible to chose members for the regions 90-seats legislature which will be done through three phases.