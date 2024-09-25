J&K elections phase II: Over 36 per cent voter turnout till 1 PM

SRINAGAR: A voter turnout of 36. 93 per cent was recorded till 1 pm in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said.

The second phase of the assembly election will see over 2.5 million voters deciding the fate of 239 candidates in the fray for 26 seats, including that of former chief minister of the erstwhile state, Omar Abdullah.

Voting began at 7 am across the 26 assembly constituencies amidst tight security arrangements, the officials said.

They said these assembly constituencies are spread over six districts—three in the Valley and as many in the Jammu division.

The Gulabgarh (ST) seat in the Jammu region recorded the overall highest voting percentage at 35.72, followed closely by Poonch Haveli at 34.26.

The maximum voting percentage among the 15 assembly segments in the Kashmir Valley was recorded in Kangan (ST) at 30.94. It was followed by Chrar-i-Sharief at 28.85 percent and Khansahib at 27 percent.

The lowest 7.40 percent voting was recorded in the Habbakadal constituency here till 11 am, they said.

Voter turnout stood at 10.22 percent after the first two hours of polling.