HIV infections in India dipped by 44 % since 2010: Minister

NEW DELHI: New annual HIV infections in India have decreased by 44% since 2010, outperforming the global reduction rate of 39%, the government said Wednesday.
Speaking at the high-level side event at the United Nations, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel said, as per the recent India HIV Estimations 2023 report, over 2.5 million people are living with HIV in India.
“But thanks to concerted efforts, the adult HIV prevalence is at 0.2 %, and estimated annual new HIV infections are at around 66,400. New annual HIV infections have decreased by 44% since 2010, outperforming the global reduction rate of 39%,” she said.
She also highlighted India’s role as the world’s largest supplier of anti-retroviral drugs. “The country currently supplies over 70% of global anti-retroviral medicines, ensuring affordable access for nations in need.”
“We are proud to contribute to the global fight against HIV/AIDS by making quality treatment accessible worldwide," she further said in her address at the Revitalized Multilateralism: Recommitting to Ending AIDS Together at the 79th Session of UN General Assembly.
Reaffirming India’s commitment to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of ending HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, she outlined the progress and key strategies the country has taken in the ongoing fight against HIV/AIDS, including the fifth phase of the National AIDS and STD Control Programme (2021-2026), that is fully funded by the central government.
“India has made great strides in combating HIV/AIDS through innovative programs and robust partnerships,” the minister said, pointing to a variety of youth-targeted initiatives like Red Ribbon Clubs in educational institutions and mass-awareness activities such as the annual RED RUN Marathon.
“The government of India remains steadfast in its goal of ending HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 through inclusive strategies, partnerships, and renewed multilateralism,” she said.
India offers comprehensive HIV and Syphilis testing to all pregnant women with more than 30 million free HIV tests being conducted annually.
“In total, more than 1.7 million people are receiving free Anti-retroviral Therapy (ART) through public healthcare systems,” she said at the event organized by UNAIDS, the Global Fund, and The U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a US government program that aims to help end the HIV/AIDS epidemic globally.
She said efforts are also being made to address stigma around HIV. This effort has been further bolstered through the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act 2017, which ensures that all Indian states appoint ombudsmen to handle grievances and promote HIV prevention policies.
Additionally, India’s approach to integrating national health programs, including efforts to tackle tuberculosis, viral hepatitis, and non-communicable diseases, is helping address co-morbidities faced by people living with HIV, she added.
Urging continued global cooperation, the minister said, “Breaking silos and building synergies is the mantra of the gvernment of India. Through collaboration, we will strengthen the fight against HIV/AIDS and build a healthier world for all.”