HIV infections in India dipped by 44 % since 2010: Minister

NEW DELHI: New annual HIV infections in India have decreased by 44% since 2010, outperforming the global reduction rate of 39%, the government said Wednesday.

Speaking at the high-level side event at the United Nations, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel said, as per the recent India HIV Estimations 2023 report, over 2.5 million people are living with HIV in India.

“But thanks to concerted efforts, the adult HIV prevalence is at 0.2 %, and estimated annual new HIV infections are at around 66,400. New annual HIV infections have decreased by 44% since 2010, outperforming the global reduction rate of 39%,” she said.

She also highlighted India’s role as the world’s largest supplier of anti-retroviral drugs. “The country currently supplies over 70% of global anti-retroviral medicines, ensuring affordable access for nations in need.”

“We are proud to contribute to the global fight against HIV/AIDS by making quality treatment accessible worldwide," she further said in her address at the Revitalized Multilateralism: Recommitting to Ending AIDS Together at the 79th Session of UN General Assembly.

Reaffirming India’s commitment to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of ending HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, she outlined the progress and key strategies the country has taken in the ongoing fight against HIV/AIDS, including the fifth phase of the National AIDS and STD Control Programme (2021-2026), that is fully funded by the central government.