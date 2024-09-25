'Out-of-pocket health expenditure drops from 64 to 39 per cent in last 10 years': Health survey

NEW DELHI: The total health expenditure in India has risen to 3.8 per cent of the GDP, still lower than the ten-year peak of 4 per cent.

Notably, out-of-pocket expenditure, which refers to payments made by individuals and families, has decreased from 64.2 per cent in 2013-14 to 39.4 per cent in 2021-22.

The National Health Accounts Estimates for 2020-21 and 2021-22 was released on Wednesday by the Union Health Ministry, which claim to be based on an enhanced methodology that provides a more comprehensive and precise account of the government's health expenditures.

Over the years, the government's contribution to health expenditures has increased significantly.

Specifically, the government's share in health expenditures has risen from 1.13 per cent of the GDP in 2014-15 to 1.84 per cent in 2021-22.

Additionally, the share of government health expenditures in total health expenditures has also shown a significant increase, climbing from 29.0 per cent in 2014-15 to 48.0 per cent in 2021-22.

The component of private health insurance expenditure as a percentage of total spending has been going up consistently from 3.4 per cent in 2013-14 to 7.4 per cent in 2021-22.

The ministry said that the reduction in out-of-pocket expenses was partially due to an increase in social security spending on healthcare.