Rajasthan High Court clears Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Sanjivani scam

JAIPUR: Rajasthan High Court has exonerated Union Tourism Minister and senior BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in connection with the Sanjivani Credit Co-operative Society scam.

A report submitted by the Additional Advocate General (AAG) confirmed that no evidence was found against Shekhawat.

Based on a detailed report by the Special Operations Group (SOG), Justice Arun Monga’s bench declared Shekhawat innocent on Wednesday, stating that there was no case against him.

Following the court’s decision, Union Minister Shekhawat directed sharp criticism at former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.

Shekhawat alleged that Gehlot implicated him due to personal motives, particularly his son Vaibhav Gehlot's defeat in the Lok Sabha election of 2019.

Speaking after the court’s order, Shekhawat said, “I had previously stated that attempts could be made to obscure the truth, but ultimately, the truth prevails. I was dragged into this due to a conspiracy based on lies, political ambitions, and frustration over the son’s defeat. Today, the court has rendered its verdict and quashed the SOG investigation.”

Shekhawat further commented, “Once again, truth has triumphed. This decision is a blow to the cheap mentality that sought to tarnish my reputation. The court’s judgment today has put an end to that mischievous effort.”

The Sanjivani Credit Co-operative Society was established in 2008 under the Rajasthan Society Act. In 2010, it was converted into a Multi-State Co-operative Society, receiving a license from the central government.

Investors were lured with promises of high returns and incentives such as foreign trips and gold and silver coins. Investors were often made agents, earning commissions for bringing in others.

However, the society soon mismanaged the funds, providing loans without charging interest. Branches were opened in multiple states, and loans were distributed to fake companies, leading to significant financial fraud. The first managing director, Vikram Singh, was identified as the mastermind behind the scam. An FIR was lodged in August 2020, marking the start of formal investigations into the Sanjivani scam.

Ashok Gehlot, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, had repeatedly accused Shekhawat and his family of involvement in the scam. In response, Shekhawat had later even filed a defamation case against Gehlot in a Delhi court.