Repealed farm laws should be brought back, says Kangana

CHANDIGARH: Yet another remark, and yet another controversy. And the BJP goes on the back foot. With the Haryana assembly polls around the corner, party MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut has said the three farm laws which were repealed after a prolonged protest by farmers should be brought back. It led to an immediate counter-offensive from the opposition which vowed never to let those laws be back.

The Haryana BJP distanced itself from Kangana’s remarks. State BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli said the party had nothing to do with what the actor-turned-politician said Ranaut was a chief guest at a local fair in the Nachan assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi on Monday and sounded eloquent on the farmers’ cause. “I know this statement could be controversial. The three repealed farm laws should be brought back. I believe those laws are farmer welfare-oriented laws. Farmers should demand these laws.”