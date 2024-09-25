Soon, ‘Digital Sansad’ to livestream assembly proceedings in 10 languages

NEW DELHI: Soon, you will be able to watch or listen to live proceedings of any state assembly through a single digital platform. You may also access House proceedings in digitised formats with ‘Digital Sansad’ platform in the country’s 10 languages.

Currently, the assemblies of 20 states have reportedly been linked with this single platform of the Lok Sabha.

At a media briefing on Tuesday, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, after the conclusion of the 10th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region Conference, said a single digital platform is being developed through which every proceeding would be accessible to people in digitised formats. Every video clip of the proceedings and speeches would be available to everyone, he said.

Here is how. If you want to hear a speech of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the House, simply click on the link developed with Digital Sansad.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat is working on a mission mode to make available such digital accessibility to all people sitting in any corner of the country.