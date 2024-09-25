Soon, ‘Digital Sansad’ to livestream assembly proceedings in 10 languages

NEW DELHI: Soon, you will be able to watch or listen to live proceedings of any state assembly through a single digital platform. You may also access House proceedings in digitised formats with ‘Digital Sansad’ platform in the country’s 10 languages.
Currently, the assemblies of 20 states have reportedly been linked with this single platform of the Lok Sabha.
At a media briefing on Tuesday, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, after the conclusion of the 10th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region Conference, said a single digital platform is being developed through which every proceeding would be accessible to people in digitised formats. Every video clip of the proceedings and speeches would be available to everyone, he said.
Here is how. If you want to hear a speech of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the House, simply click on the link developed with Digital Sansad.
The Lok Sabha Secretariat is working on a mission mode to make available such digital accessibility to all people sitting in any corner of the country.
Birla said Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies are being equally used to make available House proceedings in 10 different regional languages to Members of Parliament. “It will be soon available to everyone in a digital visual format,” he added.
Birla said that the Lok Sabha Secretariat is also sharing its expertise in technology with legislature of states and UTs to speed up the process of digitisation.
“The legislative bodies are digitising processes and records in addition to taking measures to train public representatives using IT in day-to-day activities,” Birla said.
Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said that the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) will be held in Sydney from November 3-8, in which Speakers of assemblies and other officials will participate. At the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association meeting that concluded on Tuesday, eight topics of the 67th CPC were discussed.