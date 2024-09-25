Srinagar Diary |Heavyweight Baig is independent candidate

The political heavyweight and former PDP patron Muzaffar Hussain Baig, 78, is contesting Assembly polls as an independent candidate from Baramulla seat in north Kashmir, which would go to polls in third phase on October 1. Baig, who was among the founding members of PDP, quit the party after Article 370 abrogation and maintained a low key affair. Baig, who has been active in politics for over 50 years, is contesting as an independent candidate. After BJP government granted reservation to Paharis and three other communities this year, Baig, who also belongs to Pahari community, is all praise for PM Modi.

Mehbooba’s daughter leads PDP campaign

Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, is leading the party’s poll campaign in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls. The 37-year-old, who is contesting her maiden election from PDP’s stronghold of Srigufwara-Bijbehara constituency in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, has been the party’s face in this Assembly poll, which is first since the Article 370 abrogation and first in last 10 years. Mehbooba has addressed only a handful of poll rallies and the Iltija has taken upon herself to campaign for the party candidates.

Rs 127 cr seized since poll dates were announced

After the announcement of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir by Election Commission, the authorities have seized cash and material worth Rs 127.46 crores in the Union Territory. Officials said the seizure include cash, liquor, drugs and other freebees. Of the total seizure, cash and other material worth Rs 115.23 crores have been seized by the police department. The Election Commission has taken tough measures to ensure free and fair and smooth conduct of Assembly polls in J&K. The J&K’s Chief Electoral Office is also strictly monitoring the Model of Conduct (MCC) violations by the employees.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com