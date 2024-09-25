Still no visit to Manipur by PM Modi: TMC leader Derek O'Brien

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien on Wednesday said Narendra Modi is yet to visit Manipur since ethnic clashes broke out in the state in May last year and drew a comparison between the prime minister and migratory bird Arctic Tern.

In a post on X, headlined "still no", the TMC Parliamentary Party Leader in the Rajya Sabha also pointed out that a deputy speaker is yet to be appointed in the Lok Sabha and parliamentary committees have still not been formed.

"Still no Deputy Speaker in Lok Sabha....Still no Parliamentary Committees formed," O'Brien said.

The INDIA bloc has demanded that the deputy speaker should be appointed from one of the opposition parties. The 17th Lok Sabha did not have a deputy speaker for its full term.

"Still no visit to Manipur from the Arctic Tern (google it) aka Modi," O'Brien said in his post on the microblogging platform.