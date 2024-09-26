43 people including 37 children drown to death while taking 'holy dip' during 'Jivitputrika' festival in Bihar

PATNA: As many as 43 people, including 37 children, died by drowning and three others went missing while taking "holy dip" in rivers and ponds in separate incidents during the 'Jivitputrika' festival in Bihar, the state government said in a statement on Thursday.

The incidents occurred in 15 districts of the state during the festival held on Wednesday.

During the 'Jivitputrika' festival, women fast for the well-being of their children.

"A total of 43 bodies have been recovered so far. Further search operation is on," a statement issued by the Disaster Management Department (DMD) said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an exgratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

The process of providing the exgratia has begun and family members of eight deceased have already received it, the statement said.

The incidents of drowning were reported from East and West Champaran, Nalanda, Aurangabad, Kaimur, Buxar, Siwan, Rohtas, Saran, Patna, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Gopalganj and Arwal districts.

In last October, during the same festival, as many as 22 people including 15 children drowned to death within 24 hours in separate districts of the state.

Following the disaster, the Bihar government announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.