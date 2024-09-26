After third judge's decision, Bombay HC formally strikes down Centre's amended IT rules

MUMBAI: After the third judge's decision, the Bombay High Court on Thursday formally struck down the amended Information Technology Rules aimed at identifying and regulating fake and false content on social media against the government, and termed them as "unconstitutional".

On September 20, a single bench of Justice A S Chandurkar held that the amended rules being vague and broad had the potential of causing a chilling effect not only on an individual, but also on the social media intermediary.

Justice Chandurkar had served as the tie-breaker judge after a division bench issued a split verdict on the matter earlier this year.

Following the third judge's decision, a division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Neela Gokhale on Thursday formally pronounced the verdict on a bunch of petitions filed by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, Editors Guild of India, News Broadcast and Digital Association and Association of Indian Magazines challenging the new regulations.

"In view of the majority opinion, the Rule 3 (1) (V) is declared unconstitutional and is struck down. The petitions are accordingly allowed," the court said.