Award-winning Australian documentary filmmaker deported allegedly over 2012 film on Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant

Australian documentary film maker David Bradbury, who made a film on the protests against the Kudankulam Nuclear Plant in 2012, was detained at the Chennai Airport on September 10 after he was prevented from passing through immigration, reported The Wire. The 73-year old multiple award winning filmmaker was on a two week trip to India with his children -Nakeita Bradbury (21) and Omar Bradbury (14)- after the recent demise of his wife who had accompanied him on his last visit to the country in 2012.
Bradbury told The Wire that he had planned to take his kids to Varanasi and show them, especially his younger son Omar, how "Hindus deal with death and say farewell to their loved ones in the next life.”
His wife Treena, who was also a filmmaker and an activist succumbed to cancer five months ago.
Bradbury alleged that as soon as he landed in India, he was detained and held for 24 hours in an unclean and "disgusting" set up without access to a toilet. His request to put him in touch with the Australian embassy was turned down. Despite informing the authorities of his health condition, Bradbury was allegedly denied medication and was subsequently deported from India while his children remained here.
Bradbury told The Wire that he was asked to explain the purpose of his current visit, the reason for his 2012 visit to India, and his contacts in the country while being held in a “pretty disgusting room with papers and rubbish on the floor under a bed with a filthy mattress and no sheets.”
He was allegedly pressed by the authorities to reveal his contacts in India, which he refused.
His multiple requests for access to Australian embassy was denied. He was denied his medication despite multiple requests explaining his medical condition. The officers also allegedly denied him warm clothes and access to toilet subsequently forcing him to pee into a paper cup after unbearable pressure on his bladder. He was then forced to return to Bangkok from where he and his family traveled to Chennai.
Bradbury alleged that his detention and subsequent deportation was connected to his film on Kudankulam nuclear plant.
Bradbury visited India in October 2012 along with his wife and three year old son. They were on a tourist visa and Bradbury was a member of the jury for the Mumbai International Film Festival. After the Festival, Bradbury with his family visited Idinthakarai, a coastal village in the Tirunelveli District of Tamil Nadu, which was an epicentre of the protests against the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant.
The protests had been spread across the Tirunelveli district with locals being concerned regarding the widespread and long-term impacts of any potential mishap at the plant following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan. A month before Bradbury's visit, police had shot dead a protester in Idinthakarai as villagers protested uranium fuel being filled in the plant which is the final step towards making it functional. As many as 66 people, mostly women were arrested—several of them on charges of sedition.
Bradbury stayed in the village for two weeks and documented the protests and the daily lives of the villagers who predominantly depended on fishing for livelihood.
"I lived in the village and filmed the villagers’ everyday lives, including their fishing activities, which their livelihood depended upon," Bradbury said.
He was however prevented from visiting the Kudankulam site and was allegedly detained and harrassed on his way to the site. He later wrote an article titled 'Documenting Dissent: David Bradbury’s Account of Harassment in Koodankulam' which described his experience filming in the Idinthakarai village.
Bradbury said the decision by the Central and State governments to build a Nuclear Power Plant in Kudankulam was not only "irresponsible towards their own people but also to the world – to the people of Sri Lanka and other surrounding countries, home to many billions of people.”
The Nuclear Power Corporation of India in a statement released in October 2011 had claimed that Kudankulam site is not located on an earthquake fault line and that it is located about 1500 km far from tsunamigenic fault.
However, for the residents of Idinthakarai, which was hit by the deadly tsunami in 2004, the Fukushima disaster was hinting at a looming threat to their lives and livelihoods.
Bradbury reflected this fear.
"If one of those reactors has a meltdown like Fukushima or Chernobyl or the Three Mile Island in the US, the consequences and triggering of cancer from the radiation leakage would prove catastrophic,” he said.
Bradbury's concerns for the people and quest for truth costed him unexpected, unforgettable ordeals and a much needed vacation in India with his children. However he insisted that his children stay and embark on their planned trip on their own.
"My father told us not to change our plans or else we would regret having missed a chance to explore a new country," Bradbury daughter, Nakeita told The Wire.
"It was just very sad and unfair. The Indian authorities had issued my father a visa after all, and he had been very honest in mentioning all details in his visa application. There was no reason to trouble him and us this way," she added.