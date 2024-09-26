Award-winning Australian documentary filmmaker deported allegedly over 2012 film on Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant

Australian documentary film maker David Bradbury, who made a film on the protests against the Kudankulam Nuclear Plant in 2012, was detained at the Chennai Airport on September 10 after he was prevented from passing through immigration, reported The Wire. The 73-year old multiple award winning filmmaker was on a two week trip to India with his children -Nakeita Bradbury (21) and Omar Bradbury (14)- after the recent demise of his wife who had accompanied him on his last visit to the country in 2012.

Bradbury told The Wire that he had planned to take his kids to Varanasi and show them, especially his younger son Omar, how "Hindus deal with death and say farewell to their loved ones in the next life.”

His wife Treena, who was also a filmmaker and an activist succumbed to cancer five months ago.

Bradbury alleged that as soon as he landed in India, he was detained and held for 24 hours in an unclean and "disgusting" set up without access to a toilet. His request to put him in touch with the Australian embassy was turned down. Despite informing the authorities of his health condition, Bradbury was allegedly denied medication and was subsequently deported from India while his children remained here.

Bradbury told The Wire that he was asked to explain the purpose of his current visit, the reason for his 2012 visit to India, and his contacts in the country while being held in a “pretty disgusting room with papers and rubbish on the floor under a bed with a filthy mattress and no sheets.”

He was allegedly pressed by the authorities to reveal his contacts in India, which he refused.

His multiple requests for access to Australian embassy was denied. He was denied his medication despite multiple requests explaining his medical condition. The officers also allegedly denied him warm clothes and access to toilet subsequently forcing him to pee into a paper cup after unbearable pressure on his bladder. He was then forced to return to Bangkok from where he and his family traveled to Chennai.

Bradbury alleged that his detention and subsequent deportation was connected to his film on Kudankulam nuclear plant.