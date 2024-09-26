Bharat is unstoppable, says PM on Make-in-India anniv

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India’s flagship initiative ‘Make in India’ illustrates the “collective resolve” of Indians towards making the country a powerhouse of manufacturing. On the completion of 10 years of ‘Make in India’, Modi said the impact of the initiative shows that “Bharat is unstoppable.”
“I compliment all those who are tirelessly working to make this movement a success over the last decade. ‘Make In India’ illustrates the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians to make our nation a powerhouse of manufacturing and innovation,” the PM said in a post on X.
Modi had conceptualised the initiative soon after coming into power in 2014 to promote India’s manufacturing power in all sectors with an aim to reduce dependency on other countries. “It’s noteworthy how exports have risen in various sectors, capacities have been built, and thus, the economy has been strengthened,” he said.
“The government of India is committed to encouraging ‘Make in India’ through all possible ways. India’s strides in reforms will also continue. Together, we will build an Atmanirbhar’ and Viksit Bharat!”
In another post on LinkedIn, the PM said, “It is the collective drive, relentless in nature, which has transformed a dream into a powerful movement. The impact of ‘Make in India’ shows that Bharat is unstoppable.” Highlighting how ‘Make in India’ has boosted development, he said the number of mobile manufacturing units in the country has risen from two to over 200.
“Our mobile exports have skyrocketed from a mere Rs 1,556 crore to an astounding Rs 1.2 lakh crore… Today, 99% of mobile phones used in India are made in India. We’ve become the second-largest mobile manufacturer globally,” he said.
The PM also cited India’s growth in steel industry, semiconductors and other sectors. “Our semiconductor manufacturing sector has attracted investments worth over Rs 1.5 lakh crore, with five plants approved that will have a combined capacity of more than 7 crore chips per day,” he said, adding that defence production exports have soared from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 21,000 crore.
Modi highlighted that India has become a net exporter of finished steel. “Inrenewable energy, we are the 4th largest producer globally, with capacity increasing by 400% in just a decade. Our electric vehicle industry, practically non-existent in 2014, is now worth $3 billion,” the PM wrote.
He further highlighted the growth of niche sectors, such as the toy industry, which has seen exports increase by 239% while imports have been halved, benefitting local manufacturers.
According to Modi, the ‘Make in India’ initiative has played a key role in empowering ordinary citizens, particularly in the MSME sector. “It has given the poor the wings to dream big and aspire – it has given them the confidence that they can be wealth creators,” he said.
The PM credited government measures like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for driving thousands of crores in investment and creating millions of jobs.