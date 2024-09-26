Bharat is unstoppable, says PM on Make-in-India anniv

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India’s flagship initiative ‘Make in India’ illustrates the “collective resolve” of Indians towards making the country a powerhouse of manufacturing. On the completion of 10 years of ‘Make in India’, Modi said the impact of the initiative shows that “Bharat is unstoppable.”

“I compliment all those who are tirelessly working to make this movement a success over the last decade. ‘Make In India’ illustrates the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians to make our nation a powerhouse of manufacturing and innovation,” the PM said in a post on X.

Modi had conceptualised the initiative soon after coming into power in 2014 to promote India’s manufacturing power in all sectors with an aim to reduce dependency on other countries. “It’s noteworthy how exports have risen in various sectors, capacities have been built, and thus, the economy has been strengthened,” he said.

“The government of India is committed to encouraging ‘Make in India’ through all possible ways. India’s strides in reforms will also continue. Together, we will build an Atmanirbhar’ and Viksit Bharat!”

In another post on LinkedIn, the PM said, “It is the collective drive, relentless in nature, which has transformed a dream into a powerful movement. The impact of ‘Make in India’ shows that Bharat is unstoppable.” Highlighting how ‘Make in India’ has boosted development, he said the number of mobile manufacturing units in the country has risen from two to over 200.