Congress slams PM Modi over Marathi language status, industrial exodus in Pune

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "ignoring" the demand for granting Marathi classical language status and that for 10 years, he had done nothing on "the well-argued case" submitted by then CM Prithviraj Chavan in 2014 articulating the demand.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh posed four questions to the prime minister ahead of his Pune visit. However, Modi's visit to Pune was cancelled due to the heavy rain situation in the city.

In his posers to Modi, Ramesh asked why is the Chakan industrial area facing a mass exodus of manufacturing units.

"Pune's Chakan industrial area is currently witnessing a mass exodus of manufacturing units due to problems caused by poor road infrastructure. Despite ongoing roadwork, basic issues of traffic congestion and potholes continue to plague the area," Ramesh said in his post on X.