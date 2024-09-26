Foreign Ministers of India, Brazil, South Africa call for action against Pak-based terror groups

NEW DELHI: The Foreign Ministers of India, Brazil and South Africa (IBSA) in a joint media statement called for action against Pakistan-based terror groups listed by the UN including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

The foreign ministers -- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Brazilian FM Mauro Vieira and South African FM Ronald Lamola -- met on the sidelines of the 79th UNGA in New York on Thursday.

“The ministers called for concerted actions against all UN listed terrorists and terrorist entities including Al-Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), other proxy groups and their facilitators. The ministers reiterated their resolve to step up joint efforts for the expeditious adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UNGA,” read the joint statement.

The ministers condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever committed and by whomsoever. They concurred that terrorism is a global scourge that must be fought and that terrorist safe havens must be eliminated in every part of the world.