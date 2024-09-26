Horror in Bhopal: Five-year-old girl raped and murdered by man in neighbouring flat

BHOPAL: In an incident which is bound to send shivers down the spine, a five-year-old girl was kidnapped by her neighbour, allegedly raped and then strangulated to death. The accused subsequently concealed the girl’s body in a plastic container in his flat with the help of his mother and sister.

Shockingly the entire incident happened in the flat opposite the girl’s flat on the first floor of the multi-storeyed residential building in the Vajpai Nagar (Shahjahanabad) area of state capital Bhopal on Tuesday.

Police have arrested the 30-year-old man accused of the horrific crime. His mother and sister, who helped him conceal it, too have been arrested.

The multi-story building houses economically weaker section (EWS) families. The accused and the girl's father are both labourers. The girl lived with her family in a flat on the first floor while her uncle lived on the second floor.

On Tuesday, she went with her grandmother to her uncle’s house on the second floor. Later, she left her uncle’s flat for her flat on the first floor. When she was climbing down alone to her flat, the local municipal corporation staff was fumigating in the area, taking advantage of which, the accused dragged her into his flat. He then sexually assaulted the minor before strangling her to death. He subsequently concealed the body inside a plastic container inside his flat with the help of his mother and sister.

The minor’s family reported the girl’s disappearance on Tuesday itself, after which the police formed multiple teams to track her.

Two days after the girl went missing from the building, residents of other flats on the same floor complained of an intolerable stench emanating from the accused's flat.

Sensing trouble, the accused had already fled from the building, leaving his young sister and middle-aged mother behind. The mother-daughter duo in a planned manner went to the second floor flat of the girl’s uncle, pretending to be helping the family in searching for the missing minor.