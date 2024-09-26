'Is this the end of my YouTube career? Channels of popular YouTuber BeerBiceps hacked

Prominent YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who is popularly known as BeerBiceps, has revealed on Instagram that his YouTube channels had been hacked.

According to a report, the hackers deleted all of his videos and replaced them with content featuring Elon Musk and Donald Trump. They changed the name of BeerBiceps to "@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024" and his personal channel to "@Tesla.event.trump_2024."

Currently, both usernames redirect to a “404 not found” page, with a message stating, “This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else,” according to News18

According to The Hindustan Times, Ranveer Allahbadia posted a photo of his meal at a restaurant in Singapore on Instagram stories and talked about celebrating the cyber attack.

"Celebrating my two main channels being hacked with my favourite food. Vegan burgers. Death of BeerBiceps met with Death of diet," he wrote.

In another Instagram story, he posted a selfie while wearing a cartoon cat eye mask and asked, “Is this the end of my YouTube career? Was nice knowing you all.”

According to NDTV, Ranveer Allahbadia began his content creation journey at 22 with the launch of BeerBiceps, and he has since grown his digital career with seven YouTube channels with about 12 million subscribers. Mr Allahbadia has interviewed a wide range of prominent figures.