Manipur govt slammed for ‘retracting’ Kuki rebels’ infiltration from Myanmar claims

GUWAHATI: Kuki-Zo group Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) on Thursday slammed the Manipur government.
The criticism came after the government stated that the intel about the infiltration of 900 trained Kuki militants from Myanmar to carry out attacks on the Meiteis in Manipur on September 28 could not be substantiated on the ground.
“A ‘leaked’ intelligence report, oddly coming from the chief minister’s office, had claimed that over 900 Kuki militants entered Manipur from Myanmar…A social media post by the army showed it was totally unaware of the so-called influx of militants,” the ITLF said in a statement.
The tribal organisation lamented that the state’s security adviser Kuldiep Singh allegedly gave legitimacy to the intel that created tension and fears among both Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.
“Lacking proof and being unable to substantiate the intel, the state government and the security adviser have fortunately retracted their claims...But the damage has been done, as tensions have spiked on both sides of the buffer zones,” the ITLF said.
A statement issued jointly by the security adviser and director general of police Rajiv Singh on Wednesday night stated, “It is clarified that the input was verified from different quarters, but it could not be substantiated on the ground.”
“There is no basis currently to believe in any such input. However, security forces deployed on the ground are placed on high alert to protect the lives and properties of citizens. All communities are assured of their safety. They are advised not to believe in any rumours or unverified information,” the statement further stated.
The security advisor had stated at a recent press conference that a “strategic operation group” meeting was held on September 18 where the intel was shared with various security agencies.
Fearing attacks from the Meiteis, ITLF and Kuki Inpi Manipur, the state’s apex Kuki-Zo body, had on Tuesday announced a “shutdown” in all Kuki-Zo inhabited areas of the state on September 28.
In separate advisories, they asked Kuki-Zo tribals to be on a high alert from September 26-29. Schools, institutions and offices were also advised to remain shut from September 27-29.