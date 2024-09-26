Manipur govt slammed for ‘retracting’ Kuki rebels’ infiltration from Myanmar claims

GUWAHATI: Kuki-Zo group Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) on Thursday slammed the Manipur government.

The criticism came after the government stated that the intel about the infiltration of 900 trained Kuki militants from Myanmar to carry out attacks on the Meiteis in Manipur on September 28 could not be substantiated on the ground.

“A ‘leaked’ intelligence report, oddly coming from the chief minister’s office, had claimed that over 900 Kuki militants entered Manipur from Myanmar…A social media post by the army showed it was totally unaware of the so-called influx of militants,” the ITLF said in a statement.

The tribal organisation lamented that the state’s security adviser Kuldiep Singh allegedly gave legitimacy to the intel that created tension and fears among both Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

“Lacking proof and being unable to substantiate the intel, the state government and the security adviser have fortunately retracted their claims...But the damage has been done, as tensions have spiked on both sides of the buffer zones,” the ITLF said.