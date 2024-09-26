Overnight downpour affects normal life in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Normal life was partially affected in Kolkata owing to moderate to heavy rain overnight as the Met office on Thursday forecast more downpours for the next four days.

School students and office-goers had a tough time reaching their destination in the morning owing to moderate to heavy downpour through the night in the city.

Some streets in the city and neighbouring Salt Lake were waterlogged and public transport was less than normal due to rain since Wednesday morning.

The city recorded 63 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the Met said.

It forecast a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain till Friday morning.