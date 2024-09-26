Peak in Arunachal Pradesh named in honour of the 6th Dalai Lama

NEW DELHI: Indian mountaineers scaled a 20,942 ft high peak in Gorichen range of Arunachal Pradesh Himalayas and named it the ‘Tsangyang Gyatso Peak’ in honour of the 6th Dalai Lama, His Holiness Rigzen Tsangyang Gyatso.

The peak is near the Line of Actual Control and is the West face of Gorichen complex of mountains. India's decision to name the peak comes at a time when China has been changing the names of places in the region.

National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) said the name is a tribute to the Dalai Lama's "timeless wisdom and his profound contributions to the Monpa community and beyond."

His Holiness Rigzen Tsangyang Gyatso was born in 1682 to an indigenous Monpa family in Ugyenling village, Tawang district, Arunachal Pradesh. He was recognized and enthroned in the Potala Palace in Tibet as the 6th Dalai Lama.

The team consisted of 15 members, eight mountaineers with administrative support from seven members, led by Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal from NIMAS.

The expedition to conquer ‘Tsangyang Gyatso Peak’ was one of the most technically challenging and unexplored summits in the region, said NIMAS.

Preparations for the expedition took around 45 days with a climb duration of 15 days.

The team scaled the peak at Gorichen range near Tawang in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on September 21. The expedition began on September 7 from NIMAS base at Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh.

“The route was fraught with dangerous crevasses, steep ice walls, and unpredictable weather conditions. However, through sheer determination and teamwork, the team was able to navigate these challenges and reach the summit, making history in the process,” said NIMAS.

NIMAS, an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Defence, has informed the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) about the ascent and the decision to name the peak.

As per NIMAS, “the necessary formalities for naming the peak are being completed to ensure that "Tsangyang Gyatso Peak" is recognized on the official map.”

This historic climb not only celebrates Arunachal Pradesh's rich cultural heritage but also positions the region as a key destination for mountaineering and adventure sports, attracting explorers and adventure enthusiasts from around the globe, it said.

China claims approximately 90,000 square kilometers of Indian Territory in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. China also occupies 38,000 square kilometers of Indian Territory in Buddhist-majority Ladakh.

China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs has been announcing names written in Chinese or Tibetan characters and Roman alphabets for places near the Line of Actual Control in Zangnan, the Chinese name for Arunachal Pradesh. These names are intended for use in Chinese maps.

India has been re-emphasising that changing the names of places in Arunachal Pradesh will not change the fact that the state is, and will always be, an integral part of India.