Rahul to hit Haryana poll campaign trail with rallies in Karnal, Hisar

NEW DELHI: With just 10 days left for the Haryana Assembly election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hit the campaign trail on Thursday, with two rallies in Karnal and Hisar districts. This would be his first public rally in the state after elections were announced.

Significantly, in a sign of thaw in tensions in the state unit, Sirsa MP and former Union minister Kumari Selja, who had been missing from campaigning so far, will also attend Gandhi’s rally in Assandh in Karnal.

According to the party’s state unit, Gandhi will address a rally in Karnal’s Assandh from where Shamsher Singh Gogi is seeking re-election.

In a post on X, Selja shared her campaign plans including Rahul’s rally and four other public meetings. Knives were out in the Congress camp after Selja decided to stay away from election campaigning for two weeks. Selja was reportedly upset that the high command had sidelined her and gave an upper hand to her rival Bhupinder Singh Hooda in ticket distribution.

However, Selja came around after her two meetings with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Rahul Gandhi had also asked veteran leader Ashok Gehlot to mediate between the two warring camps.

Though Selja ruled out her leaving the grand old party, she did not mince words in expressing her disappointment over ticket distribution. The party is also worried that as a popular Dalit leader, Selja’s rebellion would dent its prospects as there are 17 reserved assembly constituencies in Haryana.