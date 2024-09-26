Ranchi Diary | Voters aged 85 plus may also vote from home

For the first time in Jharkhand Assembly polls, voters aged 85 and above, as well as persons with disabilities (PwDs) with a 40% benchmark disability, will be given the option to vote from home. The home-voting facility is optional, and voters who wish to cast their ballot in person will receive necessary assistance at polling stations. A delegation of ECI led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, which was on a two day visit to Jharkhand to review poll preparedness, also made it clear to central and state agencies that it is firmly committed for “zero tolerance towards use of money power” .

Modi to address Parivartan Yatra rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a rally on the conclusion of BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in Jharkhand. According to state BJP functionaries, the party has sent a proposal for it and will start preparations for the same as soon as it gets approval from the center. Notably, to expose the failures of ruling JMM-led alliance in the state, Union Home Minister Amit had launched ‘Parivartan Yatra’ on September 20, which is being led by the top party leaders, both from inside and outside Jharkhand. Starting on September 20, Parivartan Yatra is to cover all six organizational divisions in Jharkhand, travelling 5,400 kms.

Rao takes oath as CJ of Jharkhand High Court

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao on Wednesday took oath as the new Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court. Governor Santosh Gangwar administered him oath of office at the Raj Bhawan in Ranchi. Chief Minister Hemant Soren and acting Chief Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad were also present along with other judges and top bureaucrats of the state. Born on August 7, 1966 in Hyderabad, Justice Rao studied B.Sc. (Hons) (Mathematics) from Bhavans New Science College, Osmania University. He passed LLB from the University College of Law, Osmania University in Hyderabad in 1989. He was awarded the CVSS Acharyulu Gold Medal for securing the highest marks in final year LL.B.

