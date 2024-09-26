Seven-year-old boy stripped, beaten up and given electric shocks for forgetting bag in UP's Aligarh

A 7-year-old boy was allegedly beaten up and subjected to cruelty by his teacher at a private school near Bharat Nagla village under the jurisdiction of Lodha police station of Aligarh for forgetting to bring his school bag, a report said.

The victim has been identified as James, son of Dilip Kumar, who is a UKG student of a private school located near Khereshwar Dham temple.

According to TOI, on the day of the incident, Dilip was out of town and the child's mother was unwell. The boy's grandfather dropped him off at school.

The parents alleged the teacher removed the boy's clothes and shoes, gave him electric shock and subjected him to extreme cruelty. The traumatised child returned home and narratted what had happened to him at the school.

The parents lodged a complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, the principal of the school has denied the allegations.