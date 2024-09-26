TMC says lack of communication over panels' heads; Kirti Azad, Dola Sen could be nominated

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress is likely to nominate Sabha MP Kirti Azad to head the parliamentary panel on chemicals and fertilisers, while its Rajya Sabha member Dola Sen will be nominated as the head of the Commerce committee, sources said.

However, party sources said that they had not received any communication from the government's side on the issue till Wednesday evening.

A day after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the TMC had not yet given names of its nominees to chair parliamentary panels, the party sources said there had been no official communication from the government's side asking for names of its leaders, neither had they been told about the committees that have been allotted to them till Wednesday.

According to the source, a senior TMC leader reached out to the Parliamentary Affairs Minister on Thursday, after which the minister informed them about the committees the TMC will chair.

The TMC, which has 29 MPs in Lok Sabha and 12 in the Rajya Sabba, is to chair the Commerce committee, which is under the Rajya Sabha, and the Chemical & Fertilisers committee, one of the committees of Lok Sabha.

The source added that TMC MP Kirti Azad is likely to be nominated to chair the Chemicals and Fertiliser committee.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had on Wednesday said the TMC was yet to share details of its nominees to the panels.

Rijiju said the government had sent details about the allocation of parliamentary committees to the offices of the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman after consultations with political parties.

The minister said the chairmanship of parliamentary committees is decided based on the numbers each political party has in parliament.

The consultations in this regard are led by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry and the outcome is conveyed to the presiding officers of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, who then notify the constitution of the committees.

Of the 24 department-related standing committees, 16 are chaired by members of the Lok Sabha and eight by members of the Rajya Sabha.