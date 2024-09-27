After talks deadlock, team to visit Joshimath in Oct

DEHRADUN: A high-level disaster management team will visit Joshimath in October to assess the situation after the land submergence and create a tentative Detailed Project Report (DPR) to expedite rehabilitation efforts. Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary of Uttarakhand’s State Disaster Management Authority, has reassured representatives of the Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti on Thursday that the government will prioritize the concerns of those affected by the natural land submergence disaster.

Suman’s commitment comes as the state continues to grapple with the aftermath of the disaster, which has had a devastating impact on local communities. A spokesperson for the committee told this daily, the ongoing delays in relief and rehabilitation efforts, as well as the stabilisation of Joshimath, have sparked widespread outrage among the local public.

Convener of Sangharsh Samiti Atul Sati stated, “If the government doesn’t start relief and rehabilitation work by October, we will organize a widespread movement with public support, similar to our protests in 2022-23.”

Regarding the stabilization work delay, Suman said, “Now, we will prepare a tentative DPR, obtain financial approval, and start work soon after October.”

Decision after locals’ outrage