Bangladeshi adult actor arrested for staying illegally in India

A Bangladeshi adult actor has been arrested for allegedly using a fake Indian passport to live in India.

The porn actor, Riya Barde, also known as Arohi Barde, was taken into custody by the Hill Line Police in Ulhasnagar, about 50 km from Mumbai, NDTV reported.

The cops had received a tip-off that a Bangladeshi family was living in Ambernath, Nevali A, using fake documents. An investigation was launched, and the family's fraudulent activities were unearthed.

During the inquiry, it was found that an Amravati resident had forged the documents for Riya and three of her associates to facilitate their stay in India. The Hill Line police registered a case against Riya and four others under Section 14(A) of the Foreigners Act, 1946 as well as the Indian Penal Code.

A search is on for the four other individuals involved in the case.

Reports suggest the parents of Riya Barde are currently in Qatar.